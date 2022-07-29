English
    Dr Reddy’s: China, India to lead EM opportunity

    The biggest focus area for Dr Reddy’s is Emerging Markets (EMs). Including India, EMs make up for 43 percent of its sales. In FY23, the company is targeting 130 launches in EMs, of which 30 would be for India

    Anubhav Sahu
    July 29, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
    Buzzing Stocks, Slideshow

    Dr Reddy’s (CMP: Rs 4,260; Market cap: Rs 70,916 crore) Q1FY23 sales grew by 6 percent, chiefly supported by a 26 percent growth in the domestic market (26 percent of Q1FY23 sales) amidst a portfolio rejig. The domestic business benefited from the aquisition of Cidmus (a cardiovascular brand) from Novartis, new product contribution and divestment of non-core brands, partially offset by a high base of COVID sales in Q1FY22. In the last quarter, the company divested a few non-core brands...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers