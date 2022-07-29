Dr Reddy’s: China, India to lead EM opportunity

Buzzing Stocks, Slideshow

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Dr Reddy’s (CMP: Rs 4,260; Market cap: Rs 70,916 crore) Q1FY23 sales grew by 6 percent, chiefly supported by a 26 percent growth in the domestic market (26 percent of Q1FY23 sales) amidst a portfolio rejig. The domestic business benefited from the aquisition of Cidmus (a cardiovascular brand) from Novartis, new product contribution and divestment of non-core brands, partially offset by a high base of COVID sales in Q1FY22. In the last quarter, the company divested a few non-core brands...