Dr Reddy’s: Aced by emerging markets growth

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (CMP: Rs 4,659; Market Cap: Rs 77,529 crore) continues to be under pressure due to the price erosion in the US market. However, strong growth in emerging markets (EMs), a steady traction in Europe and higher product filings in China hold out hope of healthy growth. India/EMs help offset pricing weakness Dr Reddy’s Q2FY22 sales grew by 18 percent year-on-year (YoY), aided by India, EMs and Europe, which together constitute 50 percent of business. This was partially...