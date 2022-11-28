Does PB Fintech’s steep price correction make it a worthy bet?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: PB Fintech’s stock has tanked more than 50 percent since listing Company’s operating metrics have improved The online insurance marketplace expects to post profit in FY24 Regulatory risks relating to commission cap have reduced Bima Sugam poses a threat to PB Fintech’s flagship business With valuation moderating, stock is at an inflection point Public markets can be ruthless. PB Fintech’s (CMP: Rs 469; M Cap: Rs 20,685 crore) massive slump in stock price proves this point. Since its listing in mid-November 2021, PB Fintech’s shares...