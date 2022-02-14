Divi’s Labs: Investment to improve yields provides the edge

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Unlike most other API players, Divi’s Lab (CMP: Rs 4,291; Market Cap: Rs 1,13,919 crore) has posted better-than-expected improvement in both top-line and operating profit in the Q3 results. A strong sequential revenue growth of 25 percent was chiefly led by a strong offtake in the custom synthesis business, which now constitutes 60 percent of the total sales. Gross margins contracted broadly in line with the sector due to higher raw material prices. However, the company was able to offset it...