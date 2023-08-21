English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Divi’s Lab: Emerging opportunities can re-invent the earnings wheel

    Though pricing headwinds remain in the generic portfolio, we believe growth opportunities in the field of contrast media, peptide building blocks and carot-enoids can reinvent the earnings trajectory for the company.

    Anubhav Sahu
    August 21, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
    Divi’s Lab: Emerging opportunities can re-invent the earnings wheel

    While Divi’s Lab posted a sequential drop in sales in Q1FY24.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Q1FY24 showcases gradual improvement in margins Near-term growth to come from contrast media projects Peptide building blocks – long-awaited opportunity harnessed Valuation at premium but best placed to ride API upcycle While Divi’s Lab (CMP: Rs 3,655; Market cap: Rs 97,026 crore) posted a sequential drop in sales in Q1FY24, it was largely a result of the pass-through of lower raw material cost. On the other hand, an improvement in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin was a welcome relief....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | RBI forecasts and butterflies  

      Aug 18, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Market reaction to July inflation data, the war over submarine cables, Indian c...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The road to 2047 

      Aug 12, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

      According to an RBI study, we need to grow real GDP by 7.6 percent per annum to be a developed economy. And that target is eminent...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers