Divi’s Lab: Emerging opportunities can re-invent the earnings wheel

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Q1FY24 showcases gradual improvement in margins Near-term growth to come from contrast media projects Peptide building blocks – long-awaited opportunity harnessed Valuation at premium but best placed to ride API upcycle While Divi’s Lab (CMP: Rs 3,655; Market cap: Rs 97,026 crore) posted a sequential drop in sales in Q1FY24, it was largely a result of the pass-through of lower raw material cost. On the other hand, an improvement in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin was a welcome relief....