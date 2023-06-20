Discovery Series | SJS Enterprises: carving out a lucrative niche

SJS

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong historical financial performance Best operating margin in the industry on the back of domain expertise Inorganic path coupled with premium products are the key growth drivers Valuation at a significant discount to its peers SJS Enterprises (CMP: Rs 541, MCap: Rs 1,650 crore) is a design-to-delivery aesthetics solutions provider, serving the automotive and the consumer appliance industries. It offers a wide range of products such as decals, body graphics, appliques, badges, overlays, and injection moulded plastic parts. Its primary focus is on...