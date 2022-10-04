Discovery series: Is it time to start looking at this quality diagnostic service?

Highlights Pricing threat may not be sustainable; service focus would be key differentiator Vijay Diagnostics - a play on regional healthcare needs Differentiated business model with broad range of offerings The stocks of most of diagnostic service companies have dropped more than 50 percent from their 52-week highs. Though the key reason is the COVID revenue cliff, even more crucial is the entry of new diagnostic service providers. These include some of the known names in the pharma industry such as Lupin, Mankind...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Markets weigh outlook on consumption and investment
Oct 4, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Warning signs from European currency market, India's healthcare sector needs regulation, surge in real estate sector, Bosch promises new growth avenues, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fighting the Fed
Sep 3, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
India is bracing for the ripple effect of the frontloading of rate hikes by the US Fed. The question is, can it have the last laughRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers