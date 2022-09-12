Discovery Series: An auto ancillary that can be in your portfolio for long term

LG Balakrishnan & Bros | Company reported profit at Rs 27.8 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 36.5 crore, revenue rose to Rs 417 crore from Rs 412 crore YoY.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

In our constant endeavour to identify companies that have significant potential to grow in the medium to long term, we have identified L.G.Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (LGB Bros, CMP: Rs760, Mcap: Rs2,386 crore) as one of our discovery ideas that can be a part of the long-term portfolio. LGB Bros is a niche player in the auto-component segment with a strong brand, long-term relationship with clients, and strong financials. With a leadership position in the domestic market, a positive industry...