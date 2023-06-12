Devyani International Ltd: Witnessing demand improvement, robust long-term prospects

Devyani International Ltd’s margins in Q4FY23 were affected by increased input prices as well as increased operating expenditure.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Q4 margins impacted by subdued SSSG and rising operating expenditure DIL witnessing signs of demand improvement Menu innovation to boost SSSG Rapid store expansion on track Devyani International Ltd’s (DIL; CMP: Rs 181; Market cap: Rs 21,795 crore) margins in Q4FY23 were affected by increased input prices as well as increased operating expenditure in the scenario of subdued SSSG (same-store sales growth). DIL is witnessing signs of demand improvement in the current quarter and we expect it to reach the medium-term SSSG guidance of...