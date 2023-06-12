English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Devyani International Ltd: Witnessing demand improvement, robust long-term prospects

    DIL is witnessing signs of demand improvement in the current quarter and we expect it to reach the medium-term SSSG guidance of 6-7 percent for both KFC and Pizza Hut in H2FY24.

    Bharat Gianani
    June 12, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
    Devyani International Ltd: Witnessing demand improvement, robust long-term prospects

    Devyani International Ltd’s margins in Q4FY23 were affected by increased input prices as well as increased operating expenditure.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Q4 margins impacted by subdued SSSG and rising operating expenditure DIL witnessing signs of demand improvement Menu innovation to boost SSSG Rapid store expansion on track Devyani International Ltd’s (DIL; CMP: Rs 181; Market cap: Rs 21,795 crore) margins in Q4FY23 were affected by increased input prices as well as increased operating expenditure in the scenario of subdued SSSG (same-store sales growth). DIL is witnessing signs of demand improvement in the current quarter and we expect it to reach the medium-term SSSG guidance of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The gap between sentiment and data

      Jun 9, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian startups face headwinds, defiant Indian economy not yet out of the woods...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol pro Weekender | Hop, skip or pivot? 

      Jun 10, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

      The markets will dance to the Fed's tune next week

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers