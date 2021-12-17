Defence shipbuilding stocks: Time for higher growth and a possible rerating

(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Execution improves significantly, supporting higher growth Higher scale, lower cost lead to higher margins Strong order book, pipeline of new projects support growth Stocks attractively valued, offering good dividend yield Defence engineering, as an investment theme, has stormed the market, with some of the recent IPOs in this space attracting high subscriptions. MTAR, Paras Defence and the recently closed IPO of Data Patterns are good examples. In the secondary market, they have delivered good returns, commanding the highest valuations among listed peers. Investors...