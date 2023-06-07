Defence Shipbuilders: Time to be selective

Defence shipbuilders have come out all guns blazing, helped by better execution and strong orders in hand.

Highlights Better execution helped companies post strong growth in revenues With higher scale and lower commodity prices, margins expanded Order book at all-time high, providing strong revenue visibility Valuation pricing in lot of expectations; be patient and selective