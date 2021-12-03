MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol Research

Deep Value Series: Karur Vysya Bank, a rerating candidate

The strategic clarity of Karur Vysya Bank and early signs of walking the right path are reassuring. Seen in this context, we see an upside in the undemanding valuation

Madhuchanda Dey
December 03, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
Deep Value Series: Karur Vysya Bank, a rerating candidate

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB; CMP: Rs 50; M Cap: Rs 4,000 crore) has seen a sharp run-up in share price, post a surprisingly strong quarter. That pretty much validates our positive stance on the stock, which we had recommended in September as a tactical pick at Rs 44. Despite the recent fall, the stock has outperformed the Nifty since then. While it rallied to touch Rs 60 in November, it corrected in line with the market and presents a great...

