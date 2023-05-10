DCB Bank: Risk-reward extremely favourable, buy for long term

DCB Bank finished FY23 on a high note, reporting a strong set of earnings.

Highlights Loan growth healthy, margin expands Asset quality improves, credit cost declines Operating expenses elevated, efficiency will improve with business growth Valuations attractive, multiple triggers for stock upside DCB Bank (CMP: Rs 112; Mcap: Rs 3,477 crore) finished FY23 on a high note, reporting a strong set of earnings. (image) A small-sized bank with a balance sheet of Rs 52,000 crore as of March, DCB Bank benefited from the banking sector tailwinds in FY23. The bank saw a healthy pickup in loan growth, asset quality...