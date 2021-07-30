Dalmia Bharat -- Ambitious growth plan gets premium valuation match

Representative Image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Dalmia Bharat, India’s fourth-largest cement maker, delivered a muted set of earnings in the June quarter. The volume growth significantly lagged its key domestic peers, but the margins held firm despite cost headwinds. Quarterly result highlights (image) Dalmia Bharat’s quarterly revenues declined 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to 4.9 MT as business activity was hampered by the second Covid wave. Moreover, the company lost some market share due to maintenance related plant shutdowns. While volumes came in a bit soft, the...