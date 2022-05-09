Dabur India: Twin hiccups to impact near-term performance

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Consolidated revenues of Dabur India (DIL; CMP: Rs 511; Market capitalisation: Rs 90,302 crore) grew by 8 percent on the back of domestic revenue (69 percent of consolidated revenues) growing by 7.6 percent (2.5 percent volume growth), while international business grew at 11 percent in constant currency terms. Dabur has gained market share across 99 percent of its product portfolio. Contribution from product launches stood at 5 percent of the revenues for FY22 as against 1.5-2 percent historically. The EBITDA (Earnings...