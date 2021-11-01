MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Cummins India: Earnings upgrade, improving visibility to support stock

Earnings witness boost led by higher domestic demand

Jitendra Kumar Gupta
November 01, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST
Cummins India: Earnings upgrade, improving visibility to support stock

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Cummins Inida results echo vibrancy and a strong traction in demand in the domestic economy. During the quarter ended September 2021, the company’s powergen business recorded a robust 90 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth. (image) The demand from industry grew at 34 percent on a YoY basis, also a sign of recovery. While exports have done better (grew 10 percent on a YoY basis) than last year, domestic business is in limelight as it reported a 68 percent YoY growth in...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What tilted the scales in Shaktikanta Das’ favour?

    Oct 29, 2021 / 03:40 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IRCTC maths, IndiGo aims big, the Weekly Tactical, Fino IPO, time for carbon tax and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Finding true value 

    Oct 30, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST

    In the season of corporate earnings and IPOs, the flavour is valuation

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers