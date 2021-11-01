Cummins India: Earnings upgrade, improving visibility to support stock

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Cummins Inida results echo vibrancy and a strong traction in demand in the domestic economy. During the quarter ended September 2021, the company’s powergen business recorded a robust 90 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth. (image) The demand from industry grew at 34 percent on a YoY basis, also a sign of recovery. While exports have done better (grew 10 percent on a YoY basis) than last year, domestic business is in limelight as it reported a 68 percent YoY growth in...