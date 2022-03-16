CUB: Risk-reward is favourable for this small-cap banking stock

Buzzing Stocks, Slideshow

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Most large private banks have emerged stronger from the pandemic-induced economic crisis. This is reflected in their strong earnings, significant pick-up in business activities, better collection efficiencies, and pre-Covid level of loan disbursements. In contrast, the performance of smaller banks has been lacklustre. While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the entire banking sector, smaller banks, in particular, faced unprecedented stress. City Union Bank (CMP: Rs 120; Mcap: Rs 8,900 crore) is one such bank, with advances...