CUB: Risk-reward is favourable for this small-cap banking stock

Most large private banks have emerged stronger from the pandemic-induced economic crisis. This is reflected in their strong earnings, significant pick-up in business activities, better collection efficiencies, and pre-Covid level of loan disbursements. In contrast, the performance of smaller banks has been lacklustre. While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the entire banking sector, smaller banks, in particular, faced unprecedented stress. City Union Bank (CMP: Rs 120; Mcap: Rs 8,900 crore) is one such bank, with advances...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Indian market better-off, how should you roll the dice?
Mar 15, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Domestic investors to the rescue, RBI in a tight spot, ghost of Lehman, pharma value pick, existential crisis for BSP, and much moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Return of the Very Old Normal
Mar 12, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
The world is becoming multi polar, but it has a catch: This time, the spectre of a nuclear conflict looks very realRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers