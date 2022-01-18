CTC acquisition adds a feather to Tech Mahindra’s cap

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Tech Mahindra (TechM, CMP: Rs 1722 M Cap: Rs1,67,191 crore ) has bolstered its financial services vertical as well as it digital prowess with the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in CTC, which specialises in digital engineering and outsourced product development. This company offers high-end digital engineering services to some of the largest insurance and reinsurance organisations globally. Tech M has also picked up a 25 percent stake each in SWFT Technologies (Swift) and Surance that are early...