CTC acquisition adds a feather to Tech Mahindra’s cap

The organic prospects coupled with earnings accretive acquisition in growth areas should keep the earnings trajectory strong amid an unprecedentedly strong demand environment and make a case for long-term investment in Tech Mahindra

Madhuchanda Dey
January 18, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
CTC acquisition adds a feather to Tech Mahindra’s cap

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Tech Mahindra (TechM, CMP: Rs 1722 M Cap: Rs1,67,191 crore ) has bolstered its financial services vertical as well as it digital prowess with the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in CTC, which  specialises in digital engineering and outsourced product development. This company offers high-end digital engineering services to some of the largest insurance and reinsurance organisations globally. Tech M has also picked up a 25 percent stake each in SWFT Technologies (Swift) and Surance that are early...

