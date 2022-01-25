MARKET NEWS

English
CSB Bank notches up robust Q3 on higher recoveries

While Q3 FY22 was a strong quarter for CSB Bank, investors would want to know what will drive its future growth and earnings

Neha Dave
January 25, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
CSB Bank notches up robust Q3 on higher recoveries

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

CSB Bank (CMP: Rs 242; Mcap:Rs 4,192 crore) has reported net profit of Rs 148 crore in the third quarter of FY22, the highest ever quarterly profit. The key highlights of the earnings were record high margins and significant recoveries of non-performing assets (NPAs) from the gold loan portfolio. (image) High recoveries from gold loans CSB Bank had seen a surge in NPAs in the June end quarter of this fiscal. The bulk of the slippages (around 77 percent) came from...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers