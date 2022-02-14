English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Concor – Stable growth outlook

    The EXIM volumes rose 3 percent YoY as the operations got impacted by container shortages and COVID third wave

    Sachin Pal
    February 14, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST
    Concor – Stable growth outlook

    Representative Image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Concor's December-quarter results were ahead of expectations as the company delivered the highest ever quarterly revenue. Moreover, margins held firm despite the non-availablity of containers and other supply-chain challenges. Quarterly result highlights Concor’s Q3 revenues rose 10 percent year on year (YoY), on the back of a healthy growth in both value and volumes. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) jumped 23 percent YoY on account of an expansion in operating margins. (image) The EXIM (export-import) volumes rose 3 percent...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | As markets dither, a mega IPO waits in the wings

      Feb 11, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Rate hike dynamics, the Weekly Tactical, Zomato’s growing hunger, Herd Immunity Tracker, Personal Finance and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Doves today, hawks tomorrow? 

      Feb 12, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

      The big question: Is the loss of face for the US Fed a wake-up call for the RBI?

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers