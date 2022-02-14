Concor – Stable growth outlook

Representative Image

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Concor's December-quarter results were ahead of expectations as the company delivered the highest ever quarterly revenue. Moreover, margins held firm despite the non-availablity of containers and other supply-chain challenges. Quarterly result highlights Concor’s Q3 revenues rose 10 percent year on year (YoY), on the back of a healthy growth in both value and volumes. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) jumped 23 percent YoY on account of an expansion in operating margins. (image) The EXIM (export-import) volumes rose 3 percent...