Concor – Solid Q4, but macro concerns linger

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The March-quarter results of Concor, India’s largest container freight operator, were on expected lines. The top line was largely stable but the margins came in a bit soft on account of higher employee cost and LLF (land licence fees) provisions. Quarterly result highlights Concor’s Q4 revenue growth of 5 percent year on year (YoY) was primarily driven by higher realisations as overall volumes were largely flat YoY. Operating profits more than doubled to Rs 413 crore owing to a favourable base...