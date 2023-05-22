Concor Q4: Stable show amid a volatile macro environment

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Domestic volumes supported the overall top line EXIM volumes grew just 2 percent in Q4 Divestment likely to be delayed Targeting 10 percent revenue growth in FY24 No immediate triggers for business Container freight operator Concor continues to be a beacon of stability in a volatile macro environment. The company achieved steady growth in both its top line and bottom line in Q4 FY23 and the full fiscal year FY23. The volume trajectory on domestic front remains favourable, driven by encouraging economic activity, offsetting...