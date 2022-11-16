Concor – Q2 results underscore strong business moat

CONCOR

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Broad-based volume growth across both business segments EXIM volumes grew 17 percent in Q2 New policy fine print could impact LLF charges Volume/revenue guidance for FY23 retained at 10-12 percent Planning an investment of over Rs 8,000 crore over the next 3-4 years Container freight operator Concor has delivered an encouraging set of results for Q2 FY23, with a sales increase of 8 percent year on year (YoY). While the domestic business continued to exhibit strong traction, the momentum in the EXIM (export-import) segment...