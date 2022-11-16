Concor – Q2 results underscore strong business moat

Highlights Broad-based volume growth across both business segments EXIM volumes grew 17 percent in Q2 New policy fine print could impact LLF charges Volume/revenue guidance for FY23 retained at 10-12 percent Planning an investment of over Rs 8,000 crore over the next 3-4 years Container freight operator Concor has delivered an encouraging set of results for Q2 FY23, with a sales increase of 8 percent year on year (YoY). While the domestic business continued to exhibit strong traction, the momentum in the EXIM (export-import) segment...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Stocks ride high, but signs of slowing economy persist
Nov 16, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian healthcare sector on recovery path, investors back Chinese equities, decoding the US midterm election results, RBI reports glaring gaps in municipal financing, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Outrunning the bear
Nov 5, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
As the economies try their best to ward off a hard landing, India comes out as an outlier. It’s a classic case of just staying the course amid difficult timesRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers