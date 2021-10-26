Concor – On a solid footing

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Concor has delivered a solid operational performance in Q2 aided by a supportive macro backdrop. The resurgence in global trade had a positive impact on its volumes and realisations in the quarter gone by. Quarterly result highlights Concor’s consolidated revenues rose 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) driven by a favourable value-volume mix. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) jumped 36 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 426 crore on account of an expansion in operating margins. (image) Reflecting the rebound in...