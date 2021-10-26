MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Concor – On a solid footing

While the global economy has faced significant challenges during the COVID pandemic, the recent trends suggest a sustained path to recovery supporting a positive long-term outlook for Concor

Sachin Pal
October 26, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST
Concor – On a solid footing

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Concor has delivered a solid operational performance in Q2 aided by a supportive macro backdrop. The resurgence in global trade had a positive impact on its volumes and realisations in the quarter gone by. Quarterly result highlights Concor’s consolidated revenues rose 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) driven by a favourable value-volume mix. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) jumped 36 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 426 crore on account of an expansion in operating margins. (image) Reflecting the rebound in...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will India Inc change tracks as margins come under pressure?

    Oct 25, 2021 / 04:56 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: An IPL unicorn, ICICI Bank stepping up to the plate, the jarring tone for Yes Bank, Nykaa takes the pole position, the Eastern Window, the stimulus boomerang and more   

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The Maharaja has left the building

    Oct 9, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST

    Privatisation of Air India means a one-time hit to the exchequer in the form of debt, but it’s a small price to pay for the government

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers