English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Coal India: Is higher dividend the only merit?

    Increase in FSA prices would help mitigate some hike in wage costs

    Nandish Shah
    February 20, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST
    Coal India: Is higher dividend the only merit?

    Assuming that the dividend payout is maintained, CIL is available at an attractive dividend yield. Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Global coal prices corrected by 50 percent from their highs Minimum wage hike of 19 percent agreed upon, impact yet to be seen Awaiting increase in FSA coal prices Other than dividend yield, we do not find any merit International coal prices have corrected by more than 50 percent from the high of $450 per tonne in September 2022, and are trading at a level of $220, price not seen since February 2022. Lower demand from the US and Europe due to relatively lesser...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Slow moving consumer goods

      Feb 17, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Air India's staggering comeback, time to invest for maximum returns, El Niño's...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Immaculate disinflation or no landing? 

      Feb 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

      Market bulls firmly believe that the US economy will achieve disinflation together with a soft landing. But bears are talking of ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers