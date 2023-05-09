English
    Coal India: Higher employee cost impacts performance

    Cooling of international coal prices leads to lower e-auction premium

    Nandish Shah
    May 09, 2023 / 09:39 AM IST
    Coal India's Q4FY23 results were below expectations.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Full impact of wage hikes E-auction premium corrected QoQ Dividend payout stood at 53% for FY23 Continue to remain neutral   The Q4FY23 results of Coal India (CIL; CMP: Rs 233; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,43,500 crore) were below expectations. E-auction premium, which saw a high of Rs 6,065 per tonne in the September quarter, corrected to Rs 4,525 per tonne in March 2023, in line with the correction in imported coal prices. CIL has declared a final dividend of Rs 4 per share, taking the...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers