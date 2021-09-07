Clean Science and Technology: Growth with sustainability

Clean Science & Technology | Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund - The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment Fund acquired 10 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,715.33 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

One of the upshots of the recent IPO boom is that the breadth of opportunities in the chemicals sector has broadened. Companies with differentiated product and process innovation have come to fore. Clean Science and Technology Ltd (CSTL; Market Cap: Rs 17,568 crore; CMP: Rs 1,653) is one of them, albeit at a valuation premium. Also read: Clean Science and Technology Dominance in key products CSTL is the largest manufacturer, globally, of select chemicals -- MEHQ, BHA, Anisole and 4-MAP. The company...