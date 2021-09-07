MARKET NEWS

Clean Science and Technology: Growth with sustainability

Recent developments point to Clean Science and Technology's focus on enlarging product basket and a focus on green chemistry, which helps it differentiate from the rest

Anubhav Sahu
September 07, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST


Clean Science & Technology | Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund - The MTBJ AC Nomura India Investment Fund acquired 10 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,715.33 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

One of the upshots of the recent IPO boom is that the breadth of opportunities in the chemicals sector has broadened. Companies  with differentiated product and process innovation have come to fore. Clean Science and Technology Ltd (CSTL; Market Cap: Rs 17,568 crore; CMP: Rs 1,653) is one of them, albeit at a valuation premium. Also read: Clean Science and Technology Dominance in key products CSTL is the largest manufacturer, globally, of select chemicals -- MEHQ, BHA, Anisole and 4-MAP. The company...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers