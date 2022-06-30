Clean Science and Technology: Capacity additions to help gain market share

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Process innovation supports superior product delta Able to fetch multi-year contract from BASF Product diversification, capacity expansion on track Margins may moderate with product diversification Clean Science and Technology Ltd (CSTL; CMP: Rs 1,500; Market Cap: Rs 15,925 crore) has posted a steady set of Q4 numbers. However, what caught our attention is the progress in capacity additions, helping it to consolidate leadership in older products. It is also aiming for new set of products which have limited competition. In addition, the company’s process...