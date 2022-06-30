English
    Clean Science and Technology: Capacity additions to help gain market share

    Clean Science and Technology’s progress in capacity addition and product diversification bode well for the company’s future growth

    Anubhav Sahu
    June 30, 2022 / 12:29 PM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Process innovation supports superior product delta Able to fetch multi-year contract from BASF Product diversification, capacity expansion on track Margins may moderate with product diversification Clean Science and Technology Ltd (CSTL; CMP: Rs 1,500; Market Cap: Rs 15,925 crore) has posted a steady set of Q4 numbers. However, what caught our attention is the progress in capacity additions, helping it to consolidate leadership in older products. It is also aiming for new set of products which have limited competition. In addition, the company’s process...

