Cipla: Targets for US complex generics on track

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Cipla (CMP: Rs 938; Market Cap: Rs 75,639 crore) has posted a strong top-line growth, backed by both domestic and US businesses. Operational expenses, however, were higher -- partly due to the higher procurement cost and R&D expenses. While some of the cost headwinds in the post-COVID world would stay for a while, a healthy growth in the complex generics and consumer health segments for the company is noticeable. Q4FY22 financials (image) Source: Cipla The March quarter sales were up 14 percent year...