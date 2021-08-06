MARKET NEWS

English
Cipla: M&A opportunity could be near-term trigger

Cipla, with its leadership in inhalation, focus on green chemistry and potential deployment of cash savings for new growth drivers, warrants attention

Anubhav Sahu
August 06, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST
Cipla | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 714.72 crore in Q1FY22 against Rs 577.91 crore in Q1FY21, revenue rose to Rs 5,504.35 crore from Rs 4,346.16 crore YoY.

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights - Q1 performance led by domestic business - Albuterol market share gains help offset pricing erosion in other parts of US portfolio - US business to have material uplift in FY23 - Utilisation of huge cash balance a key watch - Focus on green chemistry can be long-term re-rating driver While Cipla (CMP: Rs 945; Market Cap: Rs 76,264 crore) is ready with a COVID portfolio for another round of exigency, the focus is clearly shifting to long-term drivers in the form of green...

