Moneycontrol Research

Cipla: Focus shifts to FY23 launches

In the US market, while the Albuterol opportunity is stabilising for Cipla, traction for Arformoterol and the high-value product launch calendar in H2 FY23 is a key watch

Anubhav Sahu
October 27, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST
Robust volumes were witnessed in trade generic business as well as consumer health business in India.

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Cipla (CMP: Rs 908; Market Cap: Rs 73,200 crore), along with the pharma sector, has consolidated in the last five months almost in sync with the tapering of COVID opportunity. New headwinds, such as commodity inflation and elevated pricing erosion, have also emerged. We believe the sector is ripe for differentiation in terms of product launches and transition to a post-COVID  business scenario. Given this background, we take a closer look at the recent management commentary, post the results, and the...

