CEAT: This tyre company is on a smooth ride

CEAT

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Volume growth remained muted in Q1 FY24 due to subdued 2W demand Margin continues to strengthen due to softening of RM prices Demand outlook across segments is positive Attractive valuation CEAT (CMP: Rs 2393, Mcap: Rs 9,680 crore), one of the leading automotive tyre manufacturers, has posted a significant improvement in margins due to a sharp correction in raw material prices. Demand outlook across segments is encouraging. With stable raw material prices, the company is expected to perform well. The valuation (18.5 times FY25e...