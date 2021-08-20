Can resumption of credit card business reverse the underperformance of HDFC Bank?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on August 17, relaxed the restriction placed on HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 1,502; Mcap: Rs 830,924 crore) on sourcing new credit cards. However, the restriction on introducing new digital business activities will continue till a further review by the RBI. Since December last year, the HDFC Bank stock has hugely underperformed the broad benchmark following the RBI’s embargo. While the Nifty has rallied 26 per cent since the event, the HDFC Bank’s stock has...