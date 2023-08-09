Can Delhivery generate wealth for common shareholders?

.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights FY23 revenues grew just 5 percent YoY Part truck load business likely to exhibit growth in FY24 Global macro environment to impact e-commerce sales Stock is down ~40 percent from its all-time high Delhivery, the new-age logistics company, reported modest growth in the most recent quarter as demand in the underlying e-commerce market remains lacklustre with few signs of any serious growth drivers on the horizon. Business returned to growth in Q1 Delhivery showcased a return to growth in the Apr-Jun period after two...