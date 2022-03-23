English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Bosch: What should investors do amid challenges?

    In light of upcoming opportunities in digital solutions, advanced electronic system capabilities, and electrification of vehicles, Bosch is set to add new components in the portfolio, offering more avenues for growth

    Nitin Agrawal
    March 23, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
    Bosch: What should investors do amid challenges?

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Among all the automobile segments, the demand for commercial vehicles (CVs) continues to be very strong as is evident from the monthly wholesale volumes of major CV manufacturers. In this light, we have identified Bosch (CMP: Rs 14,261; M Cap: Rs 42,140 crore), a leading auto ancillary company, whose fortunes are linked to the CV segment. This stock can be part of investors’ long-term portfolio. Leadership position On the back of a strong product portfolio and wide product range, Bosch enjoys...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sticky prices put consumers on a wild ride

      Mar 22, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Congress faces a big question mark, the Fed disconnect, stitching a success story, Buffett plays it right and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Why did equity markets rally this week?

      Mar 19, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      It’s not all gloom and doom. And guess what, the Street found many reasons to put its best foot forward

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers