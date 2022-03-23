Bosch: What should investors do amid challenges?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Among all the automobile segments, the demand for commercial vehicles (CVs) continues to be very strong as is evident from the monthly wholesale volumes of major CV manufacturers. In this light, we have identified Bosch (CMP: Rs 14,261; M Cap: Rs 42,140 crore), a leading auto ancillary company, whose fortunes are linked to the CV segment. This stock can be part of investors’ long-term portfolio. Leadership position On the back of a strong product portfolio and wide product range, Bosch enjoys...