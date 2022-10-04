Bosch: An auto component leader with encouraging outlook

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Leadership position driven by technological innovation Demand outlook promising EVs, digital solutions, and advanced electronic solutions new growth avenues Trading at an attractive valuation; accumulate for the long term Among all the segments of the automobile industry, the demand for commercial vehicles (CVs) continues to be very strong as is evident from the monthly wholesale volumes of major CV manufacturers. In this context, we have identified Bosch (CMP: Rs 15,653; M Cap: Rs 46,167 crore), a leading auto ancillary company, whose fortunes are...