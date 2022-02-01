Battery swapping is the need of the hour for EVs

(Representative image)

Electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India is expected to grow multifold in years to come. The government and private manufactures — both original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and auto ancillary units — are taking several steps to make EVs affordable in India. Though the progress thus far had been very slow, with the support of the government and the emphasis by OEMs, the pickup in EV adoption is on the rise. (image) Source: Tata Motors filing One of the key hindrances to...