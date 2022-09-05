Balaji Amines: Value unlocking opportunity on the cards

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Balaji Amines (CMP: Rs 3,429; M Cap: Rs 11,110 crore) has recently filed a DRHP for its subsidiary, Balaji Speciality Chemicals. The potential IPO presents a value- unlocking opportunity in the near term. It is worth noting that Balaji Speciality had scaled up significantly in the last three years, and it is currently clocking Rs 500 crore revenue and nearly 35 percent EBITDA margin. This unit is targeting five key ethyleneamine derivative products. It is the only Indian company having the...