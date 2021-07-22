Bajaj Finance Q1 hits a rough patch, asset quality loses balance
The stock upside hinges on progress of digital plans
Bajaj Finance (BFL) (CMP: Rs 5,938; MCAP: Rs 358,408 crore) has posted weak earnings for the first quarter of FY22. Net profit increased by a mere 4 per cent year on year (YoY) in the reported quarter. Asset quality deteriorated sharply leading to a reversal of interest income, a rise in provisions and write-offs, which dragged down profits. Obviously, the muted performance during the quarter was due to the business getting impacted by the second wave of the pandemic.
