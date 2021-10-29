Bajaj Auto: Valuation reasonable for a long-term ride

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights - Strong 3W demand in domestic market and 2W demand in export market increase volumes - Higher raw material prices hit operating margins - Export market show strong demand momentum - Business outlook positive for medium- to long-term - Stock trading at reasonable valuation; buy with long-term perspective ————————————————————————— Bajaj Auto (CMP: Rs 3,859.7; M Cap: Rs 1,12,000 crore) has posted a decent set of numbers for Q2FY22 despite a significant commodity-linked inflation. The export market provided the cushion. Price hikes helped partially offset raw...