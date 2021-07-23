MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Bajaj Auto is a promising candidate for long term

We continue to remain upbeat on Bajaj Auto as the company plans to roll out new products, increase its market share and see strong demand momentum in export markets

Nitin Agrawal
July 23, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST
Bajaj Auto is a promising candidate for long term

bajaj_auto_18318400

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Bajaj Auto (CMP: Rs 3,859.7, Mcap: Rs 1,12,000 crore) has posted a decent set of numbers for Q1 FY22 despite domestic demand getting spooked by  the second wave of Covid. Export markets provided cushion to the company though. We continue to remain upbeat on the business as the company plans to roll out new products, increase its market share and see strong demand momentum in export markets. The valuation of Bajaj Auto — 17.9 times FY23 projected earnings — also...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Office days again? Infosys sets off the talk big time

    Jul 22, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Recovery gets better and better, herd immunity a distant dream, Asian Paints’ red-hot valuation, IPO maths for pension funds, The Green Pivot, Bezos vs Musk and much more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Sign of the times

    Jul 17, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Huge oversubscription of Zomato IPO shows platform companies are the future, posing a threat to traditional businesses

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers