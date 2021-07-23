Bajaj Auto is a promising candidate for long term

bajaj_auto_18318400

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Bajaj Auto (CMP: Rs 3,859.7, Mcap: Rs 1,12,000 crore) has posted a decent set of numbers for Q1 FY22 despite domestic demand getting spooked by the second wave of Covid. Export markets provided cushion to the company though. We continue to remain upbeat on the business as the company plans to roll out new products, increase its market share and see strong demand momentum in export markets. The valuation of Bajaj Auto — 17.9 times FY23 projected earnings — also...