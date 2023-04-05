Auto: What will be the journey in FY24 after a bumpy ride in FY23?

Highlights CVs stood out in FY23 and continue to maintain momentum, driven by a pick-up in economic activities Customer preference is changing in favour of premium bikes and cars There has been a significant increase in adoption of EVs in FY23 Monsoon to impact demand for rural-facing companies Exports continue to face severe challenges The automobile sector had a bumpy ride in FY23. The fiscal started with multiple headwinds such as a shortage of semiconductor chips, inflation in commodity-linked cost, and macroeconomic challenges in international...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | OPEC+ delivers a sucker punch
Apr 3, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Russia's counter plan for US, new foreign trade policy has room for a quick res...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishapRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers