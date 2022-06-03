Auto sales: Early signs of easing of supply constraints in May

The numbers are not comparable on a year-on-year (YoY) basis as there was a lockdown in May 2021 due to COVID-19

The easing of supply-side constraints is clearly visible in the sequential growth in the monthly auto industry wholesale numbers for May 2022. Barring tractors, all segments grew on a month-on-month (MoM) basis. The numbers are not comparable on a year-on-year (YoY) basis as there was a lockdown in May 2021 due to COVID-19. It is important to highlight here that, with the opening up of the broader economy and free movement of people, post the pandemic, there has been a significant...