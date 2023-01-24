English
    Atul Industries: Global growth remains a key factor to watch

    Macro headwinds in the export markets and a fair valuation keep us on the sidelines.

    Anubhav Sahu
    January 24, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Q3FY23 impacted by a weak show in performance chemicals EBITDA margins compressed due to lower spreads, operating deleverage Margins to decisively pick up in FY24 In spite of the recent correction, valuation remains at a premium to long-term averages As anticipated in our preview note, Atul Industries’ (CMP: Rs 7,132; Market cap: Rs 21,043 crore) quarterly results have been on a weak footing. Q3FY23 sales fell by 8 percent YoY (year on year), led primarily by a decline in the performance chemicals segment. EBITDA...

