Asian Paints: Sustained volume growth, better margins drive Q4

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The March-quarter earnings of Asian Paints were above Street expectations. Though the initial few weeks were affected by Covid, macro-economic challenges, and heightened geo-political tensions, there was a swift recovery in the later half of the quarter. This resulted in a healthy growth in value and volume across all business segments. Margins also continued to show signs of improvement on a sequential basis. Key result highlights (image) The consolidated revenues for the quarter rose 19 percent year on year (YoY) to...