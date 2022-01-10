Anand Rathi Wealth posts strong Q3 earnings, but sustainability is the key

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Anand Rathi Wealth (CMP: Rs 619, Mcap: 2,575 crore) has posted a strong performance in its maiden quarterly earnings following its IPO in Dec’20. Net profit increased to Rs 32 crore in the third quarter of FY22 (Q3 FY22), a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 146 percent, backed by a healthy growth in assets under management (AUM). Investors/subscribers to the issue have benefitted as the stock has risen 13 percent over its issue price of Rs 550 resulting in listing gains....