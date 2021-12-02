Anand Rathi IPO – Which listed peers offer better value than this issue?

The average household in Denmark had 1.88 million Danish krone ($300,000) in financial assets as of the fourth quarter of 2020.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The initial public offering (IPO) of Anand Rathi Wealth opens for subscription today (December 2). The issue size of Rs 660 crore entirely consists of an offer-for-sale from the promoters and some of the existing shareholders. The IPO of the non-bank wealth solutions firm comes at a time when activities in the primary market are at its peak. Given the euphoria and the relatively small issue size, the IPO is likely to pull in a large number of investors and...