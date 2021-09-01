Ami Organics IPO: A play on critical pharma intermediates

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

One of the things COVID accentuated was dependence on China for KSM (Key Starting Materials)/intermediates for manufacturing APIs/drugs. This led to various domestic and global initiatives to reduce dependence on China and de-risk the pharma supply chain. The initial public offering (IPO) of Ami Organics is one opportunity that benefits from this secular theme. Company brief Incorporated in 2004, Ami Organics is focused on the development and manufacture of pharma intermediates for APIs and NCEs (New Chemical Entities). The company has developed...