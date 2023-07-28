Amber Enterprises Q1: A temporary pause in an otherwise strong growth story

Poor summer season and elevated channel inventory dented the Q1 earnings of contract manufacturer Amber Enterprises.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Q1FY24 revenue declined on back of weak demand Increase in sales of components division drove margins Channel inventory remains elevated Positive on mobility and electronics Poor summer season and elevated channel inventory dented the Q1 earnings of contract manufacturer Amber Enterprises despite production and efficiency measures. While Amber continues to gain market share in the core RAC business, it is also expanding its footprint in the related business segments to capitalise on the opportunities emerging in the domestic manufacturing ecosystem. Quarterly result highlights (image) Amber’s...