    Amber Enterprises Q1: A temporary pause in an otherwise strong growth story

    The contract manufacturer is focusing on diversifying revenue mix through various strategic initiatives while expanding existing capacities

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    July 28, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
    Poor summer season and elevated channel inventory dented the Q1 earnings of contract manufacturer Amber Enterprises.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights: Q1FY24 revenue declined on back of weak demand   Increase in sales of components division drove margins Channel inventory remains elevated Positive on mobility and electronics   Poor summer season and elevated channel inventory dented the Q1 earnings of contract manufacturer Amber Enterprises despite production and efficiency measures. While Amber continues to gain market share in the core RAC business, it is also expanding its footprint in the related business segments to capitalise on the opportunities emerging in the domestic manufacturing ecosystem. Quarterly result highlights (image)   Amber’s...

