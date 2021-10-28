Adani Ports & SEZ: Taking business to higher scale

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (Adani Ports) has reported a good set of numbers for the second quarter of the current fiscal. The port and other businesses put up a strong show despite hiccups in the global trade triggered by China and other factors such as higher commodity prices, supply constraints, coal crisis, and a spike in crude oil prices. Moreover, the company maintains its guidance and expects the second half to be better in terms of revenue...